26 Mar 2025
The insurance firm has released claims data highlighting the top five spring hazards for companion animals.
Image © Reddogs / Adobe Stock
One of the UK’s largest pet insurance firms has revealed that treatments for allergies top its list for claim payouts during the spring months.
According to claims data from 2024, Petplan paid out £20 million in claims related to allergies, with 25% of those claims occurring during the spring period.
Other seasonal hazards for pets on its list were grass seeds, which accounted for £2.4 million worth of claims, while claims relating to grape, raisin, sultana and currant poisoning in 2024 totalled £2.2 million – 53% more claims than for chocolate.
When ingestion of caffeine, onions, fruit seeds, avocado and mushroom were also taken into account, the average claim for poisoning was £2,223.78 in 2024.
Petplan also paid out more than £1.5 million in claims for lily poisoning, accounting for 45% of all cat poisoning claims, while pets being stung by insects accounted for £181,000 in insurance claims last year, with 77% of these occurring in spring.
Petplan’s director of trading Jo Maclennan said: “As the vibrant season of spring unfolds, it brings with it opportunities for pets and their owners to enjoy the outdoors.
“However, it’s crucial to be aware of these seasonal hazards that require a bit of extra vigilance and to make sure you have the right pet insurance in place to help you cover the cost of any unexpected vet bills that arise. By taking proactive measures, such as regular vet check-ups and safe outdoor practices, we can ensure our pets remain happy and healthy, allowing everyone to fully enjoy this beautiful time of year.”