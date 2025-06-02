2 Jun 2025
While figures from a statement of preliminary financial results showed retail revenues were down, profits from the company’s Vets for Pets practices rose to more than £75 million.
Image: © ipopba / Adobe Stock
Pets at Home has published its preliminary financial results for 2025, which show revenue from its vet practices rose by 13%.
While revenues from the Pets at Home retail business were down slightly on the previous year (1.8%), its 440 vet practices reported record revenues that the company says were driven by higher visits and average transaction values, as well as significant growth in its care plan revenues.
This growth saw Vets for Pets’ underlying profit rise to £75.9 million, an increase of 23%, while profits for the retail side of the business fell 16.6% to £72.9 million compared to the previous year.
Pets at Hone chief executive Lyssa McGowan said: “In FY25, we also saw another outstanding year of growth in our vets business, fuelled by the commitment and expertise of our partners, supported by our best-in-class scale services, platform benefits and industry knowhow.
“Our practices significantly outperformed a more subdued industry backdrop and delivered this progress despite the distraction of the ongoing CMA investigation – further demonstration of the power of our unique JV model.”