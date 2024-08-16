16 Aug
The redeveloped branch in Brentford is one of four “concept” sites combining veterinary care and a range of other pet services.
A major firm has unveiled an expanded and integrated pet care centre in West London as part of a trial of what it describes as new “concept” facilities.
More than £1 million has been spent on the Pets at Home site in Brentford, which is one of four where the new model is being tested.
The first such site opened in Hull last month, with further developments in the Kettering and New Malden areas set for launch later this year.
The Brentford site offers a newly rebranded Vets for Pets veterinary practice, along with an expanded health centre, grooming room and nutrition hub.
Other features include specialist pet care advice, a small animal pet village that it is hoped will promote responsible ownership behaviours, plus a pet adoption centre and food bank donation point.
The centre has increased in size by more than 50% following the revamp, which chief consumer officer Kathryn Imrie described as a “strategic milestone” for the company.
Ms Imrie added: “We are committed to always innovating the way in which we deliver products, services, guidance, value and convenience to meet the needs of pet owners at every stage of their pets’ lives.
“Our investment in Brentford reflects our ongoing commitment to the consumer experience, which will help to inform our future store strategy.”