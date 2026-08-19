19 Aug 2026
Bosses at group that includes Vets for Pets say the plan will make policies easier to understand for pet owners and claims easier to process for vets.
A Pets at Home and Vets for Pets branch in Leicester. Image: Adrenaloby / Adobe Stock
A major animal retail group has today (19 August) unveiled its own insurance service, which it claims will simplify cover for pet owners.
Pets at Home bosses believe their Pets Insurance service can help to address issues its polling suggests are the source of substantial public confusion.
The platform is also set to include a dedicated portal open to all veterinary practices, which the company says will enable claims to be processed directly with them.
Managing director Matt Poll said: “By removing features that can create confusion and simplifying the claims process, we’re helping owners focus on their pets rather than paperwork.”
The company plans to offer three levels of lifetime cover – Core, Plus and Max – that it says will offer accident, illness and dental treatment cover plus other benefits as standard.
The structure is intended to help address complexities associated with insurance terminology, which a survey commissioned by the company suggested are widely misunderstood.
A poll of around 1,000 people, conducted by the market research firm Trinity McQueen, found terms such as per condition limit and third-party liability were only understood by a third of respondents, while others scored even lower.
Mr Poll said: “Pet insurance can often feel confusing and difficult to navigate. We’ve listened to what pet owners want and developed easy to understand products designed to give greater confidence and peace of mind.”
The service is initially being launched via the price comparison platform Compare the Market, but is expected to be available via the Pets at Home website and app next month.