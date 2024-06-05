5 Jun
Divestment to Pets Choice will allow company to concentrate on its Vet’s Klinic veterinary practices.
A company said it would prioritise its vet services division after completing the sale of its pet food brand.
Pets’ Kitchen, which runs the Vet’s Klinic group of veterinary practices, has sold its Vet’s Kitchen pet food brand to manufacturer Pets Choice.
Founded by a practising vet in 2007, Pets’ Kitchen supplied what it called “super-premium pet foods” to retailers under the Vet’s Kitchen brand and opened Vet’s Klinic as its in-house veterinary practice in Swindon in 2012.
The practice set out to disrupt the sector with an innovative approach to service, technology and operational efficiency, and led to Swindon becoming one of the country’s largest single-site first opinion practices. A second site followed in Woodley, Reading last year.
Laura Shears, managing director of Pets’ Kitchen, said: “We hope to see the Vet’s Kitchen brand thrive under the ownership of Pets Choice.
“We will continue to work in collaboration with the Vet’s Kitchen team to provide veterinary insight and support product development.
“Meanwhile, our focus will be to drive further growth in veterinary services where we have a unique proposition and exciting plans for the future.”
Pets Choice’s portfolio of brands includes Webbox, Bob Martin and Felight.