Electric cars can no longer be provided tax-free to employees, but until April 2025, they only attract a benefit in kind charge based on 2% of the list price. So, a £50,000 electric car provided to an employee or director will result in a £200 annual tax charge for a basic rate taxpayer, or £400 for a higher rate taxpayer. If the business leases the car, those costs can be claimed when calculating the business’ taxable trading profits. If the business buys the car outright, the full purchase cost can be claimed in the year of purchase, as long as this is before 31 March 2025. Electric cars are also tax-efficient for unincorporated businesses, which can claim the full cost of purchasing before 5 April 2025, or ongoing leasing costs. Both are subject to a restriction for any private use of the vehicle.