1 Jul
Robert Jones Vets in Blackpool is now operating from a larger, purpose-built facility in the seaside resort.
A Lancashire veterinary practice has unveiled its new home following a relocation project costing more than £1 million.
Officials say Robert Jones Vets’ move to a purpose-built facility in Blackpool will allow them to offer more services to more clients.
The new site of the CVS-owned practice in the south of the resort offers three consulting rooms, an operating theatre, dental suite, digital x-ray and ultrasound facilities.
Other facilities include separate feline and canine wards, as well as waiting areas, plus walk-in kennels, an external exercise area, an in-house laboratory and an isolation unit.
Practice director Phyllis Pratt said: “We are really excited to have moved into this new larger building.
“It’s a stunning site with a superb range of facilities, meaning we’ll be able to care for many more patients right here. Our colleagues and our clients are really thrilled with our new home.”
Three vets, four veterinary nurses and four receptionists currently work at the practice.