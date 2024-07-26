26 Jul
Maison Dieu Vets in Dover has just moved into a new 3,800 sq ft practice following an investment of £1 million from owners CVS.
Maison Dieu Vets has moved to a new purpose-built building in the centre of Dover.
The new property in Granville Street is the result of a £1 million investment, which will significantly expand the range of services offered and allow the team to increase the number of pets and clients cared for in the town.
With four consulting rooms, two theatres, a dental suite and two spacious receptions, the 3,800 sq ft hospital has been planned with the need for space and minimising stress in mind.
Carol Eales, practice director at Maison Dieu Vets, said: “This is an exciting move for us. We needed a larger practice – and Granville Street is a fantastic new site with a superb range of facilities.
“It will enable us to look after many patients right here. And it’ll mean that we can to grow the number of patients we see.”
The practice will boast a team of 12 people, including 2 vets, 4 vet nurses, 2 patient care advisors and 3 receptionists.