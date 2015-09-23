Cancellation rights are a key part of the consumer landscape and the CCRs have extended the period for consumers to cancel their contracts (subject to certain exemptions) from seven days to 14 calendar days. For goods, the period starts from the date the contract is concluded, and ends 14 calendar days after receipt of the goods. For services, such as behaviour treatment, the period ends 14 days after conclusion of the contract. Any refunds due must be made to the consumer without undue delay, and in any event, within 14 days.