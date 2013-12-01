Your finances

It is recommended you open a separate savings account to hold aside funds for tax bills. Generally, it is advisable to keep aside around 35 per cent of your net earnings for tax, as you never know when your circumstances may change. You could have exceedingly high income during your first year, but by the time you come to pay your tax, you may be in a different situation and not have enough funds to pay. Once your accounts have been prepared, your accountant will be able to give you an indication of tax payments due for the next 12 to 18 months.