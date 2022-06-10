One must be careful not to judge others based on their decisions and belief system. But no matter where you sit on that spectrum, you have to become comfortable with it. That’s the important distinction – it’s not the amount of money that matters, it’s your level of comfort with making a living by charging others. And that’s the reason why your “purpose” is the guiding north star. As long as you are doing something that you feel is meaningful, just and right, then you will be comfortable charging something for it.