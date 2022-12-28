28 Dec 2022
A pledge of £5 for every one of its Lunch and Learn sessions between April and November raises cash to help charity with an increasing demand for its services.
Members of the Protexin team, who have helped raise money for StreetVet.
Protexin Veterinary has raised £5,305 for charity StreetVet by hosting its Lunch and Learn CPD sessions across most of 2022.
In April, the company pledged to donate £5 for every one of the sessions it held up to September, and later extended the offer to November.
In total, Protexin Veterinary hosted 1,061 sessions during the period, covering topics including gastrointestinal, joint hepatic, urinary and dermatology.
Jade Statt – co-founder, clinical director and brand ambassador for StreetVet – said: “StreetVet were overwhelmed by Protexin’s fund-raising efforts over 2022. The demand for our services is sadly increasing day on day, and this funding is absolutely vital to allow us to continue to help those experiencing homelessness access veterinary care for their companions. Thank you all so much.”
Protexin Veterinary raised further funds for StreetVet via its Christmas office festivities, with a bake off, raffle and festive quiz. It said it was grateful to all practices and colleagues who took part in the sessions and helped to raise the amount.
Liam Gamble, veterinary director at Protexin Veterinary, said: “We at Protexin Veterinary are proud to support StreetVet and the incredible work they do.
“Their dedication to protecting the bond between humans and their animals by keeping pets and their owners together is truly inspiring, and we are honoured to be able to contribute to their efforts.
“We know that StreetVet will be able to make real use of the donation, making a difference in the lives of both pets and their owners at such a difficult time.”