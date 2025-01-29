29 Jan
The RCVS Academy has today (29 January) unveiled a new training programme on communicating care costs to clients.
College leaders say the 45-minute course is intended to offer practical guidance to enable clear communications in order to build trust with clients and prevent disputes.
RCVS chief executive Lizzie Lockett said: “Discussions around the costs of veterinary treatment are not always easy and can sometimes give rise to misunderstandings or lack of clarity between clients and veterinary teams.
“We recognise the challenges these conversations present and the pressures veterinary professionals face.
“Meanwhile, the ongoing Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation has highlighted that animal owners are not always satisfied with the level of information they receive in order to make an informed choice about treatment options.”
She added: “This course supports the development of veterinary surgeons’ and veterinary nurses’ communication skills so that they can discuss treatment costs more transparently with their clients, helping to reduce potential misunderstandings and build trust.”
The course has been launched ahead of the annual SPVS Congress, which opens in Birmingham tomorrow, where senior college figures will be taking part in several discussions, including one on the CMA review and the Vet Times Big 6 Live debate on Friday afternoon.