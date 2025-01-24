24 Jan
A solicitor who has held senior roles with regulators in both the financial and human health sectors is set to become the most senior legal officer within the RCVS.
The college has announced the appointment of Clare Paget as its new registrar and director of legal services, succeeding Eleanor Ferguson, who retired last summer.
Ms Paget, who is currently the General Dental Council’s (GDC) interim executive director for legal and governance, is set to begin her new role at the end of March.
She said: “I am delighted to join the RCVS to contribute to the valuable work of safeguarding the interests of the public and animals by supporting veterinary professionals to provide the highest standards of care.
“This year is likely to be an especially busy time for the RCVS and I am looking forward to working with the team to ensure the continued success of the veterinary professions in the UK.”
Ms Paget joined the GDC two years ago, having previously worked with both the Financial Conduct Authority and the Nursing and Midwifery Council.
College chief executive Lizzie Lockett said: “I am sure the RCVS, the professions and the public will benefit from her very relevant experience from senior roles within the General Dental Council, Nursing and Midwifery Council, and Financial Conduct Authority, as well as her private sector legal experience.
“She joins the college at a time of change, with our continued push for new veterinary legislation, the ongoing Competition and Markets Authority investigation of the sector, and a new strategic plan for the college due to be approved this spring.
“The registrar is the senior legal figure within the organisation, and I am looking forward to Clare contributing her legal expertise on these significant areas of work.
“She joins our very capable legal team, who I am sure will benefit from her leadership, as she will benefit from their sector expertise.”