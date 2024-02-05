5 Feb
Rising costs and new work streams have been highlighted as reasons for the proposal, which is currently awaiting final Government backing.
The RCVS has announced plans to increase its fees, including those for annual registration renewal, by 6% this year, subject to Government approval.
The college said the measures were necessary because of rising costs and recent extensions to its work programme, including the pursuit of private prosecutions for breaches of veterinary legislation.
Although the final charges have yet to be confirmed, the proposal has been outlined before the process of sending fee notices to registered vets begins.
College treasurer Tshidi Gardiner said: “We recognise that these are difficult economic times, so council has endeavoured to limit the fee increase as far as possible.
“However, in proposing these new fees, council has had to take account both of increased costs due to inflation, and of additional costs related to ensuring we are fulfilling our regulatory remit to the best of our abilities and meeting our strategic priorities.
“For example, increased costs related to the additional number of veterinary degrees coming on stream, modernising our membership database, our Charter Case Committee, the trial of our private prosecutions protocol against non-vets breaching the Veterinary Surgeons Act, and much more besides.”
The new proposal follows a 4% rise in 2023, which increased the registration renewal fee for a UK-practising vet to £379.
The payment deadline for this year’s fees is 1 April, with a £35 late payment charge set to be applied to any vet who has not paid by 1 May. Any vets who have not paid by 1 June risk being removed from the register. The renewal period for veterinary nurses is due to begin in the autumn.
The college has also urged any vets with difficulties paying their fees to contact its finance team by emailing finance@rcvs.org.uk or telephoning 020 7202 0722.