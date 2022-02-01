1 Feb
The RCVS has frozen its annual renewal fees for vets and vet nurses for the second year running.
Council voted to keep fees at the same level as 2021, but the process for payments will now revert to normal following two years of alternative arrangements during the pandemic.
Annual renewal fees for veterinary surgeons will remain at £364 for UK-practising members, £182 for members practising outside the UK and £60 for non-practising members.
For veterinary nurses, the annual renewal fee will remain at £74.
Although there is no renewal fee increase, vets will no longer be able to pay renewal fees in instalments, with the fee needing to be paid in full by the usual deadline of 1 April.
For vet nurses, there will be no extension to the fee payment window for the 2022/23 fee year, with the usual deadline of 31 December back in place.
RCVS treasurer Niall Connell said: “We understand that many veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses will have been impacted financially over the past couple of years, and we appreciate that this has been a very difficult time for the professions.
“We are pleased that we are able to keep fees static for a second year running, while maintaining a strong programme of strategic projects that help to set, uphold and advance standards within the professions.”