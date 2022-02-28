28 Feb
Vets must renew their registration; declare any convictions, cautions or adverse findings; and confirm they have complied with CPD requirements in 2021 before the deadline.
Vets and veterinary practices are being reminded that their annual renewal fees are now due as notices were sent out to practices nationwide.
The RCVS has announced that payments are due before 1 April, with vets urged to renew their registration and practices called on to renew their place on the Register of Veterinary Practice Premises (RVPP).
A spokesman for the RCVS said: “As well as paying the fee, veterinary surgeons also need to renew their registration by logging on to the RCVS My Account area to confirm their details; declare if they have any convictions, cautions or adverse findings; and confirm that they have complied with the CPD requirement of 35 hours in 2021.
“Those who do not have a direct debit set up, or the employer is not paying their fee, will also need to pay their fee via the My Account area.
“Please note that if the fee is not paid by 1 May 2022 then an extra £35 charge will be added to the cost of the annual renewal fee. Those who fail to pay on or before 31 May 2022 will be removed from the Register of Veterinary Surgeons and will not be allowed to practise legally as a veterinary surgeon until they are restored to the register.”
In accordance with the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013, veterinary surgeons may only supply veterinary medicinal products (excluding AVM-GSL products) from veterinary practice premises on the RVPP.
The RVPP fee only applies to practice premises that are not RCVS-accredited within the Practice Standards Scheme.
RCVS-accredited practices will be contacted by the Practice Standards Scheme team about their annual fee and invoices will be posted to premises the week commencing 7 March.
Vets with any questions regarding completing their annual renewal fee or the RVPP can email the RCVS’ registration department [registration@rcvs.org.uk] or telephone 020 7202 0707.