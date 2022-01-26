Unfit for purpose

In a statement, the college said: “With Belgravia House becoming increasingly unfit for purpose in recent years, in terms of size, facilities and condition, the new building – a converted Victorian warehouse with open-plan office space spread across six floors – will ultimately provide the college with significantly more room and facilities to operate efficiently, much greater flexibility to accommodate traditional and new working practices, and the scope to fulfil its stated aim of becoming the regulator for the whole of the vet-led team.”