Threat – increased tax on disposals

If you are thinking of selling your practice in the next few years, then you need to know about increases to the rate of business asset disposal relief (BADR). The conditions for BADR are complex, but, broadly, if you are selling all or part of a business you have owned for at least two years – or selling assets that were used in a business that you owned within three years of the cessation of the business – you may be entitled to lower rates of capital gains tax (CGT). Currently, individuals who meet the conditions pay a 10% CGT rate on their first £1 million of gains. This is a lifetime allowance, so will be reduced if you have made previous qualifying gains in the past. Without this relief, CGT rates of 18% and 24% (depending on the size of your income and the gain) would apply.