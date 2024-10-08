8 Oct
NDSR in Surrey has recruited a small animal internal medicine diplomate, a dermatology diplomate and an internal medicine diplomate.
North Downs Specialist Referrals (NDSR) has expanded its clinical team with three new appointments in two services.
The Linnaeus-owned referral centre in Bletchingley, Surrey, has recruited small animal internal medicine diplomate Richard Sparrow, dermatology diplomate Nikoleta Makri and internal medicine diplomate Freddie Allan to join their team.
NDSR hospital director Gerry Polton said: “We’re delighted to welcome Richard, Freddie and Nikoleta. All three are exceptional clinicians who bring unique qualities to our team.
“We have an extremely experienced internal medicine service that deals with routine and emergency cases. Richard and Freddie’s expertise is a welcome addition to the department.
“Nikoleta joins our dermatology service lead Inge Geens to further enhance our treatment options and I have no doubt she will become a real asset to NDSR.”
NDSR offers specialist-led services in anaesthesia and analgesia, cardiology, dentistry, dermatology, diagnostic imaging, internal medicine, neurology, oncology, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, soft tissue surgery and spinal surgery.
