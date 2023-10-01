The problem outlined

As noted previously, the transitional year rules could see a temporary increase in the tax payable by businesses without a 31 March or 5 April year end. However, for Ms Rawson, that is not the end of the story, as these businesses will also experience ongoing additional admin burdens. In particular, she warned that once these changes come in, those that draw up accounts to something other than 31 March or 5 April will have extra work to do each time they complete their tax return.