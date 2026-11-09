For independent practices looking to strengthen their position, bringing in new partners is an increasingly common approach. “They’re looking at bringing in new partners, often starting with a minority share of 5%-10% and building up over time, rather than coming in as equal owners from day one,” Simon observes. The trend for experienced clinicians leaving corporate roles to establish their own independent start-up practices is also likely to continue, says Simon, though access to funding often determines whether these ambitions become reality.