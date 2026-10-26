26 Oct 2026
Charity says support with the cost of care and pet food must be provided at this week’s Budget to help curb the costs of harm.
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A new plea has been issued for additional support to help struggling pet owners with the cost of caring for their pets in this week’s Budget.
The RSPCA appeal follows the release of new analysis which estimated that reported animal abuse and neglect could be costing the British economy almost £1 billion a year.
But officials argue many neglect cases have occurred because of a lack of care linked directly to owners’ financial circumstances.
The group is now calling for urgent action to support them and agencies fighting the problem when chancellor John Healey outlines his fiscal plans this Wednesday (28 October).
Thomas Schultz-Jagow, the organisation’s executive director of advocacy and prevention, said: “We cannot simply react our way out of an animal welfare crisis and more governmental support could really help owners before neglect happens in the first place.
“The prime minister has said he’s prioritising quick wins to make people’s lives easier.
“We say targeted VAT relief on essential pet food and veterinary care, alongside supporting pet food banks, and funding to help councils meet their social care pet protection obligations, would give struggling families an immediate lifeline.
“These must feature in the chancellor’s upcoming budget.”
The costs of animal abuse have been set out in a new report from the recently established Animal Welfare Evidence Centre, which warned they were likely to underestimate the true scale of the problem.
The RSPCA argues much of that spending could be prevented by increasing support for pet owners and focusing on greater prevention efforts.
The charity has also called for a broader review of government support for charities amid fears there are no specific exemptions for such organisations from impending increases to employers’ National Insurance contributions.