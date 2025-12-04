4 Dec 2025
The charity says claims have fallen sharply over the past two years amid greater awareness within practices of their professional remit relating to unowned animals.
The RSPCA has announced it will scrap its system of initial emergency treatment (IET) payments to vets for the care of unowned animals at the end of this year.
Officials say claims for the payment have fallen by 87% in the past two years, with most practices no longer seeking them at all.
Log numbers will still be issued until the end of December, while practices will have until the end of January to submit payment requests.
Rebecca Ashman, the charity’s head vet for operations, partnerships and prevention, said: “Stopping IET will enable the RSPCA to focus its limited resources on its core mission of preventing cruelty and promoting kindness to animals.
“We will continue to work closely with key stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition and clear communication regarding these changes.”
The charity says its annual costs relating to the care of rescued animals have risen by £17 million since 2020 with record numbers entering its care this summer alone.
But officials also believe the downward trend of claims is linked to greater understanding within practices of clinicians’ responsibility to treatment injured wildlife and stray animals under the RCVS Code of Practice.
Mrs Ashman said: “While IET has been a part of our history, the veterinary profession has evolved significantly, with practices having their own guidelines and schemes in place to meet their obligations under the RCVS code.”
Although around 800 practices have submitted IET claims so far this year, the amount the RSPCA spends on settling them has fallen from an average of nearly £30,000 a month in 2023 to only £3,732 a month during the first five months of this year.
Overall, the charity said it spent more than £3.7 million on care from private veterinary practices last year and issued Inspectorate vouchers for a further £500,000.
Practices with any queries about the changes are advised to contact the RSPCA Vetline.