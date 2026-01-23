23 Jan 2026
The company has published a new prospectus ahead of its switch to the main market of the London Stock Exchange next week.
A major veterinary group has insisted the sector remains “strong” as it makes final preparations for its move to the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
The CVS Group has today (23 January) published a new prospectus ahead of its expected transition from the AIM market next week.
The document also reports a trading update for the six months to the end of December, including a 5.8% increase in group revenues to £356.9 million.
Adjusted EBITDA was also said to be up by 3.9% to £67.7 million, while the group has also confirmed an exchange of contracts for a further practice acquisition in Australia.
In its trading outlook, the group’s board said it remained “mindful of continued headwinds in the UK around cost-of-living pressures and relatively low levels of consumer confidence”.
But it continued: “The fundamentals of the sector remain strong and the board believes that CVS is well positioned to deliver attractive growth in shareholder value over the medium term.
“The group continues to expect to deliver FY2026 results in line with the board’s expectations.”
The full prospectus document, which has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority, is now available on the group’s website.
The share transfer is due to come into force from next Thursday 29 January. Full half-year results are expected to be released in late February.