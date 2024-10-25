25 Oct
Family owned North Yorkshire-based group has invested £350,000 and created an initial six jobs at a retail park in the Middleton area to the south of the city.
The latest practice, which is initially employing six people, is on the newly built St George’s Retail Park in Middleton, south Leeds.
It boasts five consulting rooms, digital x-ray suite, dental x-ray facilities, operating theatre, ultrasonography, separate dog and cat wards and waiting area featuring the group’s bespoke seating pods.
Harrison Family Vets operations director Kristie Faulkner said: “Until now, the only veterinary practices in Middleton were owned by the large corporate chains.
“As a result, more than 200 local pet owners registered with us before we even opened.
“As a group, our success and growth are based on our ability to price as affordably as possible, while also offering exceptional and modern facilities that are all designed around the pets we treat.”
Harrogate, North Yorkshire-based Harrison Family Vets launched in 2021 near Reading and has since opened in Kingswinford in the West Midlands, Didsbury in Greater Manchester, Stockton, Armthorpe near Doncaster and Tyldesley in Wigan. It is currently transforming a former pub on Mosborough’s High Street, Sheffield.