The next option is to use what is termed an independent sales organisation (ISO). Officially licensed and approved by the card processors, these firms resell a provider’s service en masse – they buy a block of “service” and, through economies of scale, get a better deal – which is, in theory, passed on to subscribers. The advantage here for practices is they are not buying a cheapened lookalike product – they are buying the same thing the banks are selling. Even better, because ISOs have the power of many, they can – to an extent – insulate their customers from price increases and help with the application process. A number of firms operate as ISOs, such as Handepay and Payatrader.