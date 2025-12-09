When buying used, there is the natural worry of buying a dud. Here, David says buyers are right to be cautious because “used equipment often has limited or no support, including unavailable spare parts and updates. Full-service histories are rarely available, increasing the risk of buying faulty or poorly maintained items”. He adds: “It’s much like purchasing a car; one owner is always going to be more appealing and more reliable than a company pool car with many users. Who would buy a five-year-old computer?” Also, it needs to be remembered that warranties on used equipment are also typically minimal or non-existent, David says “making it a gamble unless the buyer is very knowledgeable or the equipment is thoroughly checked beforehand”.