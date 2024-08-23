23 Aug
Arundell Vets, near Doncaster, awarded hospital status following an RCVS Practice Standards Scheme inspection.
A team at a South Yorkshire vet practice is celebrating after it became the latest to achieve hospital status under the RCVS Practice Standards Scheme.
Arundell Vets in Kirk Sandall, outside Doncaster, has heard it has the seal of approval following an inspection by officials from the scheme.
As part of the voluntary scheme, it is signed up to receiving rigorous inspections every four years to ensure it still hits the quality mark, as well as spot checks between main assessments.
The VetPartners practice opened its Kirk Sandall base in 2020, boasting two operating theatres, a dental room and the latest high-tech equipment, including a digital imaging suite with ultrasound and x-ray.
It has four consulting rooms; a prep room; an isolation unit; and dedicated cat and dog waiting areas, along with separate dog, cat and isolation wards, and can hospitalise patients for 24-hours-a -ay orthopaedic and advanced soft tissue surgeries.
Arundell Vets clinical director Christina Groves said: “We are very proud to announce our Kirk Sandall site has achieved RCVS hospital status, which reflects our passion to always aim for the highest standard of clinical care, and that shows we can investigate, treat and hospitalise routine as well as more complex cases.
Practice manager Claire Coppin added: “It was a whole team effort to achieve veterinary hospital status – from our reception team to our clinical colleagues – which also highlights our ability to offer great customer care to our clients, too.”