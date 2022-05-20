20 May
The annual survey covers small animals, large animals, and equine, in all aspects of preventive health care and surgery, and those who take part will receive a full copy of the results.
The annual SPVS fee survey is now available to complete online.
Designed to provide an overview of the fees charged across the veterinary profession, the survey allows practices to compare fee structures across a wide range of benchmarks.
Vets are encouraged to complete the survey
Also included are figures on repeat prescription charges, the routine use of analgesia and antibiotics in neutering, and lab interpretation fees.
Results will form a document showing lower, median and upper brackets for these fees, so vets can see how they compare, and how this varies from the past survey.