28 Jan 2026
Other charges will have to rise if plans to change the way practices sell medicines are implemented, officials say.
Image: © JovialFox / Adobe Stock
Subsidising the cost of veterinary treatments through the profits made from medicine sales is “essential” to maintaining animal welfare, a leading veterinary group has argued.
SPVS leaders said they had been trying to “slow” the likely pace of change, as they outlined plans to help practices respond to the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) reforms.
Board chair Vicki Farbon said: “Most vet businesses work by cross-subsidies.
“They are able to treat wildlife, run out-of-hours surgeries, give large neutering discounts and generally charge less for certain fees by using profits from drugs to subsidise this.
“This is because being able to treat and do these procedures is essential for animal welfare.”
She added: “They [the CMA] would prefer more competitive charging of drugs, but by doing so the cross-subsidy model will be affected and the waterbed effect means that fees must increase in order for businesses to still be profitable and successful.
“SPVS has been in meetings with the CMA to try and slow these changes down so any fee increases can be put in place slowly and minimise the possibility of harmful effects or negative impact on animal welfare.
“We have yet to see what the final remedies hold but rest assured SPVS will be there to support its members navigate any changes.”
SPVS is planning to hold a series of roadshows this spring, which it hopes will help practices to implement the CMA’s final reform proposals once they are published.
Both members and non-members are being invited to register for the sessions, which are expected to take place in May, now via its dedicated webpage.
The announcement also came as the society outlined the results of its annual fee survey, in which 148 practices participated this year.
Dr Farbon said there had been few surprises in the findings, describing most of the reported price increases as “moderate”.
The survey indicated prescription fees had risen by 3% with small animal consultations up by 4.5% and neutering charges by 8%.
Larger increases were indicated for vaccines, of between 9% and 16%, surgery and diagnostics, while x-rays and ultrasounds were up by nearly 20% for small animals.
But the cost of many visits, including all visits for large animals, were found to have fallen.