7 Oct 2022
SPVS’ 2022 profitability survey is now available to complete online.
The survey will be used to provide anonymised benchmarking information to enable vets to compare their practice profitability and help identify areas that need to be addressed to improve it.
Questions in the survey cover a range of key reporting figures – including gross profit margin; staffing cost levels; and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation – to allow for benchmarking in greater detail.
The anonymised benchmarking results of the survey will be free to all participants, including non-SPVS members. SPVS members will receive the benchmarking results together with supporting commentary.
The deadline for completion is 4 November 2022.
For more information and to complete the survey, visit the SPVS website.