19 Dec
Three practices are now in the running for the overall prize at the group’s annual congress next month.
Practices in Kent, Manchester and West Sussex have been recognised in a veterinary group’s business awards as the countdown to the first major congress of 2025 gathers pace.
Winners have been announced in the three categories of the SPVS Veterinary Business Excellence Awards, sponsored by Agilio Software, ahead of its annual congress next month.
One of them is now set to be named as the overall winner for 2025 when the event opens in Birmingham on 30 January.
The group said: “The awards celebrate and commend veterinary practices that have demonstrated exceptional performance and innovation in crucial areas essential to the future success of the profession.
“SPVS received an overwhelming response from the shortlisted practices, showcasing exceptional skills across the three categories.”
The winners and runners-up are:
Each of the category winners receive three tickets, plus overnight accommodation, for the first day of the congress.