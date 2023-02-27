27 Feb 2023
Professionals are being invited to join an online session next month, shortly before current Government energy support schemes end.
Image © Alex Yeung / Adobe Stock
SPVS has announced plans for an evening CPD session next month to offer professionals advice on how to cut energy bills at their practices.
The group has joined forces with broker Full Power Utilities for the event, entitled “A headache in your pipeline”, which will take place online on Tuesday 28 March, from 7:30pm.
Led by Full Power Utilities’ Jeff Topp, the hour-long session will focus on:
The event takes place shortly before the current programme of Government support for energy costs expires at the end of March and follows chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s first Budget, which is scheduled for 15 March.
Last autumn, BVA president Malcolm Morley warned Mr Hunt’s predecessor at the Treasury, Kwasi Kwarteng, of the potential for practices to close for good without additional support.
Places on the session can be booked online at a cost of £35 for SPVS members and £50 for non-members.