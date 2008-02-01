As an appraiser, you get the chance to motivate your veterinary staff, encourage improvement, keep focus, identify and solve development needs, give and get feedback and iron out any problems. The appraisee, meanwhile, will be recognised for his or her efforts, receive guidance and constructive criticism, have his or her training needs considered, have more clarity over his or her goals and be more motivated to help you and the practice succeed. And, of course, with all this in place, the practice will be full of well-motivated, clearly focused veterinary surgeons and nurses who truly work towards the overall goals of the business.