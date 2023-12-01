Purpose and scope

Insurance is a risk management tool that provides financial protection against unforeseen events or risks. Policyholders pay premiums to an insurance company, which pools these funds to cover potential losses. In return, the insurer compensates the policyholder or beneficiaries in the event of covered losses, such as accidents, illness, property damage or death.

Membership subscription models, on the other hand, are usually associated with providing access to products, services or exclusive benefits. Subscribers pay a recurring fee to become members of a particular club, service or platform. The subscription typically grants them ongoing access to services or perks that non-subscribers do not have access to, such as exclusive content, discounts or specialised offerings.