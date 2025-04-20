Direct-to-consumer pet health subscriptions from digital-only businesses are increasingly promoting one-size-fits-all, monthly treatments, often bypassing the expertise of the pet’s local veterinary team and relying on active ingredients with significant levels of parasite resistance (this making them no less harmful to aquatic life). Veterinary clinics have a chance to differentiate with a more evidence-based, risk-assessed approach, maintaining their role as the most trusted advisors in pet health.