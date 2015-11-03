Each point above five represents a 10% to 15% excess bodyweight and thus the BCS scale can be used to back calculate an ideal bodyweight, if one is not available from the weight history of the pet. For example, a 40kg dog with a BCS of 8/9 is three points above ideal, thus, has an estimate excess weight of 30% to 45% (12kg to 18 kg) and an estimated ideal weight of 22kg to 28kg. Some companies offer this BCS as a sliding scale on their websites to help owners for both dogs3,4 and cats5,6. There are websites such as PetMD7 that offer this as well.