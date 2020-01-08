Be consistent

Some businesses, but not many, will see wildly fluctuating figures during a period of time. However, most will see a gentle series of peaks and troughs over time. But if one year the profits are reported at, say, £200,000, but the following at £20,000, HMRC would be within its rights to ask why such a variation exists. The response may be simple and reasonable, but taxpayers should expect HMRC to ask. To forestall the chance of an investigation, the taxpayer would be advised to tell HMRC – via the notes box in the tax return – why profits fell so dramatically; the report should be honest, and the excuse will need to be proven.