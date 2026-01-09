Under salary sacrifice, an employee gives up some of their salary in exchange for an increase in the amount that their employer puts into their pension. This is attractive to both parties – the employee saves NIC at 8% or 2% (depending on whether they are a basic or higher rate taxpayer), while the employer saves at a higher rate of 15%. The Government is planning to reduce the benefits of this scheme from April 2029. From that date, only the first £2,000 of sacrificed salary will benefit from any NIC savings. There is a long lead in to the measure – and, therefore, time for things to change – but employers should think about how many of their employees could be sacrificing more than the expected £2,000 upper limit and what the potential extra costs will be if it is imposed.