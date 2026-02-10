It is important to consider the quality and ease of use of the equipment. Even if a particular x-ray unit is £2,000 cheaper, if it is difficult or time consuming to use, it won’t be used. The value of equipment is not the price tag, but in its usage. Unfortunately, some “bean counting” veterinary enterprises can be perceived as “knowing the price of everything – but the value of nothing”. Additionally, pigeon-holing equipment as “dental” can limit its use. Rather than thinking of dental x-rays, consider them as small field, high-definition radiographs. The images you can achieve of carpii, hocks and elbows are staggering to most orthopods.