Wrong. Cash flow forecasts need to be tracked against the actual results, which will help the owners of practices gain a better understanding of why the estimated cash flows are not being met. These forecasts also need to be measured and linked to the profit and loss account and balance sheet of the practice. This will ensure the owners have a holistic view of the practice’s finances, from the size and timing of future tax liabilities to such items as the level of stock held on site at any one time.