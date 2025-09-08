8 Sept 2025
Bosses say the agreement will enable further expansion and greater investment in their existing practices.
An independent veterinary group has announced a multi-million pound refinancing agreement, which it claims will allow it to improve and expand its practice network.
Bosses of The Pet Vet say the deal with HSBC is worth £13 million and heralds an “exciting period of growth” for the business, which currently operates 12 sites across England.
Initially formed in 2011, the company expanded to its present size by acquiring The Vet from the CVS Group three years ago.
Founder and chairman Rob Jones said: “There’s huge ambition for us to be able to offer more advanced treatments, unlock the use of technology to further enhance our customer service and patient care and to reach new communities.
“Our aim is to deliver exceptional clinical standards in state-of-the-art surgeries, while maintaining our caring, compassionate culture that meets the needs of each local community.”
Earlier this year, the group undertook a rebranding project to complete the integration of the former The Vet practices and has insisted it is determined to remain independent.
Chief executive Mel Fuller said the company was “thrilled” by the financing deal, adding: “As we expand, our tried and tested model will provide the blueprint for establishing successful new surgeries to complement our existing estate.”