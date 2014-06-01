“Our 220 vets work as a team. If one of my patients needs a hip replacement, I send it to my colleague Gareth Richardson. Heart patients go to Jan Doedens; for spinal surgery it’s Richard Leonard; eye work is carried out by John Beel; I help with dermatology, and so on. Career flexibility is built in, whether you want to concentrate on general clinical work or specialise, work part or full-time, or focus on management. Vets often worry about losing clinical autonomy but, as long as Medivet group benefits, it makes sense for all of us to play to our strengths. Branch partner John Beel is a good example: he’s an ophthalmologist and has the facilities he needs to investigate, diagnose and treat eye conditions at his branch.