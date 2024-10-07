7 Oct
Facilities are being expanded at an Ayrshire veterinary practice in what bosses say is its first major redevelopment since the 1980s.
An Ayrshire veterinary practice is set to undergo an £800,000 refurbishment in what managers say is the first major redevelopment of the site in four decades.
A temporary facility is being set up in Troon while work to expand facilities at the existing Collier and Brock Veterinary Surgeons practice takes place.
The project, which will double the number of available consultation rooms plus other facilities, is expected to be completed early in the new year.
Practice manager Elizabeth Frew said: “We have been at this site since the 1980s and this will be the first major work, so it’s a really exciting time.
“We have outgrown the practice in its current form, and the work will create much more space.
“Having two operating theatres and four consult rooms will allow us to see more patients and carry out more procedures every day, so we’ll have better availability.”
Once the work is completed, one of the consulting rooms will be dedicated to cats, while the project will also see a new bereavement room created.
A temporary branch practice has been established in the town to cover routine treatments while the redevelopment is taking place, with emergency and more complex cases being covered from the VetPartners-owned group’s practice in Irvine.