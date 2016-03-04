TIP: If you have a practice in an unattractive location, unless you are making very good profits, you may have to reduce the price to attract someone. Investing large amounts of money may not give you a return, but minor decor and appearance changes could make a difference.

Your broker should be honest enough to let you know the position regarding saleability at the onset. Suggesting an unrealistic sales price simply to get the work can result in failure to sell at all. If the practice runs from your residence, consider moving it to a commercial site – that way the practice value may well be increased and you will have a house to sell on the open market.