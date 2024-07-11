11 Jul
Veterinary pharmaceutical player to be know as Dômes Pharma from now on.
A pharmaceutical company is changing its name to that of its parent company as part of a wider strategy to group activities under the same brand.
TVM UK, which was founded in 2016, is adopting the name of Dômes Pharma.
Based in Kirtlington, Oxfordshire, the UK team comprises 20 staff, including 10 field sales representatives. A family owned business, Dômes Pharma was founded in 1982 and is known for its range of anti-tox products.
Jonathan Hill, UK country manager, said: “I’m delighted to announce that TVM UK is changing its name to Dômes Pharma.
“This will align with the other operating companies within the group. TVM UK has always been owned by the Dômes Pharma group, and since the start of our journey in the UK market, we have been synonymous with expertise and outstanding levels of customer service in selected speciality segments of the animal health market – and this won’t change.
“Under the Dômes Pharma name, we will continue to build and grow on this very strong foundation. I’m looking forward to working with the entire Dômes Pharma team as we increase our presence as a leading speciality pharmaceutical company, bringing our ethos to new speciality segments with innovative products and solutions for vets in the UK.”