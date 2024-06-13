13 Jun
Sarah Butterfield and Aoife Ryan taking part in triathlon-style Race the Sun event this weekend to raise as much money as they can for three good causes.
Two colleagues from the RVC are preparing for a gruelling challenge taking in cycling, hiking and canoeing in Wales this weekend to raise money for three good causes.
Neurology and neurosurgery clinician Sarah Butterfield and anaesthesia vet Aoife Ryan are taking part in Race the Sun Brecon Beacons on Saturday (15 June), where they will bike 36 miles, hike for 9.6 miles to the summit of Pen Y Fan and paddle a two-mile trip around the Pontsticill Reservoir.
Dr Butterfield and Dr Ryan are trying to raise as much money as they can for Action Medical Research, Vetlife and the National Brain Appeal, which are charities close their hearts.
Dr Butterfield said: “I have completed several other charity events this year including Hampton Court and Hackney half marathons and the London Marathon for Vetlife in the hope to complete five events in total.
“Any contribution would be greatly appreciated.”
More information can be found on Dr Butterfield’s JustGiving page or at Dr Ryan’s JustGiving page.