On endoscopy, have a look down it and check the fibre bundles and bending section, as cracks in the casing result in leaks or fuzzy vision and can turn a bargain into an expensive mistake (and yes, we’ve all bought dodgy vet equipment online). On infusion pumps, battery life and calibration are the main things to check, but maybe if you buy a job lot cheaply it could be worth the risk. However, always check which IV giving sets are compatible – I once brought 10 former NHS infusion pumps for £20 – and they all worked. The only problem was that you had to buy that specific IV pump company’s giving sets, and they were nearly £10 a set, which quickly eroded the savings on my bargain £2 pumps.