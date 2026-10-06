This article appeared in VBJ (October 2026), Issue 283, Pages 12-14

Heather Wannell has been part of the veterinary industry for nearly 20 years, with a background in banking and a qualification in business valuations. During her time with Vet Dynamics, she has valued more than 300 veterinary businesses and been part of the sales team that has helped more than 160 practices through the process of selling their business. Heather is passionate about helping practice owners understand the value they’ve created and supporting them through what can be one of the biggest decisions of their professional lives.