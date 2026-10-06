6 Oct 2026
This article from VBJ discusses how you can ready your veterinary business for life beyond your tenure.
Image: koldo studio /iStock
When considering the future of your practice, have you thought about how dependent it is on you? Do clients request you specifically? Is the progression of the practice reliant on your direction and guidance? Does every important decision come back to you? Do you have all your systems and processes in place?
You can spend years building a stable business, a reliable team, a strong client base and a profitable practice, yet still find yourself stuck in the “busy trap”. Your team wait for you to give the go-ahead. Clients want to see only you. Problems land on your desk because you’re the person who knows how to solve them. And your to-do list seems insurmountable. The business depends on you as the owner.
Have you thought about how to move forward? Have you had time to plan how to do this? And, perhaps most importantly, have you considered what this means when you eventually want to step back? Because whether your future involves selling the practice, bringing in a partner, moving to an employee ownership trust (EOT) or simply working fewer days, the same foundations apply.
You need to build a practice that can thrive beyond you.
Being essential to your business can feel like a sign of success. After all, you built it. But there comes a point where being indispensable becomes a risk. If you are the only person who can make certain decisions, manage certain relationships, solve certain problems or generate a significant proportion of the revenue, what happens when you want to step away? And this isn’t just about an eventual exit.
What happens if you want to take three months off? What happens if you simply want to stop working every evening and weekend?
A practice that depends heavily on its owner can limit the owner’s freedom just as much as it limits the options for the future of the business. The first step is recognising where those dependencies are.
We all know how important a team is to the running of any business. Vets who treat clients as you would and charge correctly for the work they do. Nurses who provide essential support and care. Receptionists providing the front-of-house client service you expect. But does your team actually do this? Do you trust them to make the right decisions without you? And if not, what needs to change to get you there?
Attracting the right people to start with makes everything that follows easier. Do you have a recruitment plan in place? How are you attracting talent to your practice? Does your recruitment process properly assess whether candidates fit your values and culture, and have the technical skills you need? And once you have the right people, how do you keep them?
Lots of benefits and reward packages are available now, from eye care through to cashback for various treatments. Do you offer above-average salaries and holidays? What are your overtime terms? How are you recognising and rewarding your best people?
And, perhaps more importantly, do you know what your team actually thinks? A regular team survey, something as simple as an employee net promoter score, can give you valuable insight into engagement and highlight where improvements are needed.
Building a team that can carry the practice forward isn’t just about having enough people on the rota. It’s about having people you trust to make decisions, take responsibility and maintain the standards you’ve spent years establishing.
If someone new joined your practice tomorrow, could they understand how things work without spending weeks sitting next to you? Do you have systems in place that allow someone else to pick up a process and follow it? Or are there certain jobs where everyone simply knows: “That’s how we do it”?
So much time can be wasted repeating mistakes, reinventing processes or relying on one person to remember how something is done.
Good systems don’t need to be complicated. They just need to be clear, accessible and consistently followed. Think about everything that happens in your practice. How are complaints handled? How is stock managed? Who deals with HR issues? How are pricing decisions made? What happens when something goes wrong?
This becomes particularly important when you eventually want to hand the practice over. The easier it is for someone else to understand how the business works, the easier the transition becomes.
A practice can be profitable and still be heavily dependent on its owner. This is where understanding the numbers becomes particularly important.
With the benefit of Vet Dynamics Index, powered by Carpe Datum, we can analyse individual vet performance and identify where opportunities exist. The variation between individuals can be significant, particularly around charging, discounts and the amount of revenue generated.
Discounted consultations, missed charges and inconsistent pricing can be prevalent in practices. Individually, these decisions might seem small. Across a team, they can add up to a significant amount. Do you know how each individual in your team is performing – are your vets generating similar levels of revenue and charging appropriately for the work they do? If not, why not?
And, perhaps, the bigger question: how much of the practice’s profitability is actually dependent on you?
It’s also worth looking beyond the profit figure in your accounts. Have you considered how profitable your practice really is once you factor in a market-based salary for yourself and, if you own the property, a realistic rental value for the building?
These adjustments can give you a much clearer picture of the underlying profitability of the business – and, importantly, the profitability that someone else could expect to achieve when you step back. Companies such as Vet Dynamics offer free market valuation services if you’d like to understand this better in your business.
When considering the future of your practice, it’s not enough to demonstrate that it makes a profit today. You need to understand whether that profitability is sustainable and transferable. A prospective buyer isn’t buying your workload. They are investing in a business that needs to continue performing when you step back.
Can your business run without you? If the answer is “not really”, don’t panic. Most owner-managed practices have some degree of owner dependency. The important question is: what needs to happen to make it work?
We are seeing prospective corporate buyers wanting longer and longer tie-in periods. What was once six months can now be closer to three years. The greater the dependency on the outgoing owner, the greater the perceived risk and, the more that risk is reflected in the terms of the deal.
A practice where the owner can genuinely step back is a very different proposition from one where the buyer is relying on the owner to continue making the business work.
And there is another benefit. Reducing owner dependency doesn’t just make your practice more transferable. It gives you your time back. The goal isn’t necessarily to work yourself out of a job. It’s to make sure the business doesn’t require you to work every hour to keep it moving.
When people talk about succession, they often immediately think about selling. But there are several different ways to transition ownership. You might sell the whole practice, bring in a partner, or move towards an EOT.
Or perhaps you don’t want to change ownership at all. Perhaps, what you really want is to stop being responsible for everything and simply step back.
You don’t need to know which route you will take. In fact, preparing properly may give you more choices when the time comes.
This is perhaps the most important part. With tie-in terms increasing, due diligence taking longer and bank lending proving harder, a sale can take longer than you might expect. Time and again, we see practice owners looking to sell in “six months” or “as soon as possible”. The reality is that a sale can take upwards of a year.
Are there sales that happen more quickly? Absolutely. But there is never a guarantee. You certainly don’t want to discover how long the process can take at the point when you need a quick exit. That’s why we’d always recommend thinking three to five years ahead.
That doesn’t mean you need to put your practice on the market in three to five years. It means giving yourself enough time to make the changes that will strengthen the business and reduce your dependency on it.
Build the team. Put systems in place. Understand your numbers. Improve profitability. Reduce owner dependency. Then, when the time comes, you can decide what is right for you rather than being forced into the option that is easiest or quickest at that particular moment.
Take a moment to consider these five questions honestly:
If your answers aren’t all “yes”, that’s okay. These questions aren’t designed to tell you that your practice isn’t successful. They are designed to show you where the opportunities are.
You don’t need to know exactly what your future looks like. You might want to sell. You might want to bring in a partner. You might consider an EOT. Or perhaps you simply want to reduce your hours and enjoy the business you’ve spent years building.
Your plans may change. What shouldn’t have to change is the strength of the business underneath them.
A practice that can thrive beyond you gives you more freedom, more flexibility and more options.
It also means that when the time comes to make a decision, you’re doing it from a position of strength rather than necessity.
The best time to prepare your practice for its future is before you need to.
Heather Wannell has been part of the veterinary industry for nearly 20 years, with a background in banking and a qualification in business valuations. During her time with Vet Dynamics, she has valued more than 300 veterinary businesses and been part of the sales team that has helped more than 160 practices through the process of selling their business. Heather is passionate about helping practice owners understand the value they’ve created and supporting them through what can be one of the biggest decisions of their professional lives.